Rugged high-performance data storage unveiled by Phoenix International Systems at WEST 2024

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Phoenix International Systems WEST 2024 CONFERENCE & EXPOSITION -- SAN DIEGO. Phoenix International Systems unveiled its RPC4 rugged network attached storage (NAS)/data logger at this week's WEST 2024 conference and exhibition.

According to the company's announcement, the RPC4 NAS/data logger is specifically designed for high data throughput, high-capacity tactical edge data capture applications, targeting mobile (air/sea/ground) and fixed expeditionary environments with its MIL-STD-810G (certified military rugged) design.

The Phoenix RPC4 platform supports up to 9.6 GB/sec throughput of sequential writes and 12 GB/sec sequential reads, configured with four NVMe solid-state drives. Its rapidly removable magazine enables a full magazine to be swapped out for a fresh one to store and move data from edge environments quickly and without any tools; the magazines can then be moved to separate locations and plugged into another RPC4 on any other network for further analysis.

WEST 2024 attendees may visit Phoenix International Systems at Booth #1631.

