Military Embedded Systems

Rugged high-performance data storage unveiled by Phoenix International Systems at WEST 2024

News

February 13, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Phoenix International Systems

WEST 2024 CONFERENCE & EXPOSITION -- SAN DIEGO. Phoenix International Systems unveiled its RPC4 rugged network attached storage (NAS)/data logger at this week's WEST 2024 conference and exhibition. 

According to the company's announcement, the RPC4 NAS/data logger is specifically designed for high data throughput, high-capacity tactical edge data capture applications, targeting mobile (air/sea/ground) and fixed expeditionary environments with its MIL-STD-810G (certified military rugged) design.

The Phoenix RPC4 platform supports up to 9.6 GB/sec throughput of sequential writes and 12 GB/sec sequential reads, configured with four NVMe solid-state drives. Its rapidly removable magazine enables a full magazine to be swapped out for a fresh one to store and move data from edge environments quickly and without any tools; the magazines can then be moved to separate locations and plugged into another RPC4 on any other network for further analysis.

WEST 2024 attendees may visit Phoenix International Systems at Booth #1631.

Featured Companies

Phoenix International Systems

812 W. Southern Ave.
Orange, CA 92865
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms