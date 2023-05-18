Air defense radars for Ukraine to be delivered by Hensoldt

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Hensoldt

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt will supply six additional TRML-4D high-performance radars to bolster Ukraine's air defense system, the company announced in a statement. The radars are part of a €100 million order, and will be delivered in the latter half of 2023, following the completion of operator training in Ukraine.

Hensoldt previously provided several TRML-4D radars for Ukraine as components of the IRIS-T SLM air defense system. The new radars are intended to strengthen Ukraine's air surveillance and defense sensor network, contributing crucial information to Ukraine's national air situation, according to the statement.

The TRML-4D radar incorporates Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology with multiple digitally shaped beams, and it facilitates early detection of a wide variety of aerial targets, including aircraft, helicopters, and cruise missiles, the company says, adding that it can rapidly detect and track about 1,500 targets within a radius of up to 250 km.