Military Embedded Systems

Air defense radars for Ukraine to be delivered by Hensoldt

News

May 18, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Air defense radars for Ukraine to be delivered by Hensoldt
Photo courtesy Hensoldt

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt will supply six additional TRML-4D high-performance radars to bolster Ukraine's air defense system, the company announced in a statement. The radars are part of a €100 million order, and will be delivered in the latter half of 2023, following the completion of operator training in Ukraine.

Hensoldt previously provided several TRML-4D radars for Ukraine as components of the IRIS-T SLM air defense system. The new radars are intended to strengthen Ukraine's air surveillance and defense sensor network, contributing crucial information to Ukraine's national air situation, according to the statement.

The TRML-4D radar incorporates Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology with multiple digitally shaped beams, and it facilitates early detection of a wide variety of aerial targets, including aircraft, helicopters, and cruise missiles, the company says, adding that it can rapidly detect and track about 1,500 targets within a radius of up to 250 km.

Featured Companies

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms