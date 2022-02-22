Friend-or-foe radar systems to equip South Korean forces

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HENSOLDT image. GERMANY. Sensor solutions specialist HENSOLDT announced it will bring its latest-technology capabilities in Identification-Friend-or-Foe (IFF) into the upcoming IFF modernization program of the South Korean armed forces.

According to the company, the contracted was awarded through the South Korean defense company LIG Nex1. The two contracts are intended to deliver 20 MSSR 2000 ID secondary radars including test equipment and related services.

Officials claim that the IFF systems will be integrated into a number of coastal surveillance and air surveillance radars to improve their ability to distinguish hostile from friendly forces, or IFF.

IFF systems, also called secondary surveillance radars (SSR), are designed to identify aircraft by automatically sending interrogation signals which are answered by transponders on-board friendly aircraft.