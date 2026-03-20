Military Embedded Systems

Frigates planned for German Navy under TKMS project

News

March 20, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Frigates planned for German Navy under TKMS project
Image via TKMS

BERLIN, Germany. Germany’s parliamentary Budget Committee approved the next phase of the MEKO A-200 DEU project, clearing the way for continued work toward the planned procurement of four TKMS frigates for the German Navy, the company announced in a statement.

The approval extends a preliminary agreement tied to the project, according to the statement. TKMS says the extension allows the company to keep production capacity reserved with subcontractors and suppliers and to begin ordering materials, equipment, and machinery while a final construction contract is prepared.

TKMS says the frigates are intended to strengthen the German Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capability and support NATO requirements. According to the statement, the preliminary contract for the project was signed at the end of January between TKMS and the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support.

The company says additional steps now include drafting the formal contract and preparing for parliamentary review. Delivery of the first ship is slated to begin by the end of 2029, the statement reads.

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