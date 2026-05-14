SOSA Business Guide 2.0 debuts from The Open Group

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

BOSTON, Mass. The Open Group -- a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards -- announced the publication of the SOSA Business Guide, Version 2.0.

According to the announcement from the consortium, the updated version of the SOSA Business Guide serves as a reference for both government and industry to better understand the benefits of using the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, approach.

The SOSA approach is a collaborative initiative by The Open Group that creates and promulgates modular, open technical standards for military and commercial sensor systems in an effort to improve interoperability, reduce development cost, and speed technology deployment.

Find the new version of the SOSA Business Guide at The Open Group website.

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