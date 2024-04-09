Japan’s Aegis system tracks objects in space

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy of Lockheed Martin. MOORESTOWN, N.J. Engineers from Lockheed Martin demonstrated the first live track AN/SPY-7(V)1 radar for the Aegis System Equipped Vessel (ASEV), for the Japanese navy. The Japan Ministry of Defense will field two ASEVs with the SPY-7 radar system.

During the first track event, thee SPY-7 radar tactical hardware and software tracked objects in space, which verified radar system’s maturity and marked the beginning of comprehensive performance testing.

“We use our proven integration and test process to fully test the capability of Aegis and SPY-7 prior to delivery to Japan,” says Amr Hussein, vice president of Multi-Domain Combat Solutions at Lockheed Martin. “This vigorous testing regimen minimizes risk and ensures that Japan will receive a fully integrated and calibrated system as quickly as possible.”

“The SPY-7 radar product line uses technology from the Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) program to enhance overall strength against evolving threats,” says Chandra Marshall, vice president of Radar and Sensor Systems at Lockheed Martin.

The tracking event was performed at Lockheed Martin’s Production Test Center in Moorestown, New Jersey.

Lockheed Martin will fully test the SPY-7 radar system and Aegis Weapon System equipment before shipment to Japan.