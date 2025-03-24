Long-range thermal surveillance systems to be delivered to Saudi military

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Teledyne FLIR RIYADH, Saudi Arabia. Teledyne FLIR Defense won a $7.8 million contract with the Middle East Task Company (METCO) to supply Lightweight Vehicle Surveillance Systems (LVSS) to a military customer in Saudi Arabia, the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes mobile surveillance units, mission support equipment, and training, with deliveries expected by the end of 2025, the statement reads.

The LVSS platform, mounted on light pickup trucks, integrates the TacFLIR 380HD thermal imaging camera and Ranger R20SS radar system. According to the company, the radar can simultaneously track up to 500 objects at distances exceeding 10 miles. The system includes a 16-foot mast that can be deployed by a single operator from within the vehicle in under 30 seconds, the company says.

Teledyne FLIR Defense states the LVSS is intended for infrastructure and base protection and can respond to both air and ground-based threats. The agreement also includes a localization plan approved in coordination with the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), according to the company.