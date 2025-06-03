Military Embedded Systems

Maritime systems partnership formalized between Kongsberg and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

News

June 03, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kongsberg

KONGSBERG, Norway. KONGSBERG and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems signed a cooperation agreement to expand their industrial collaboration in support of naval defense efforts in Norway, Germany, and allied nations, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement builds on existing work between the two firms, particularly in submarine programs, and aims to deepen joint development in maritime platforms, surveillance, targeting systems, and shipboard technology, the statement reads. The companies will also assess long-term collaboration on future programs, including the Vanguard vessel system and potential strike missile and support solutions for next-generation frigates.

The cooperation follows Norway’s 2024 designation of Germany as one of four potential partners in discussions for replacing the Royal Norwegian Navy’s Fridtjof Nansen-class frigates. According to the statement, the partnership also emphasizes industrial benefits such as job creation, technology transfer, and lifecycle support initiatives.

The companies plan to align efforts across multiple domains to support naval modernization goals for both countries, the statement adds

