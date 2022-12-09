Microelectronics and embedded system assurance contract for U.S. Air Force won by Riverside Research

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Riverside Research

WASHINGTON, D.C. Riverside Research has won a contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory for Microelectronics and Embedded System Assurance (MESA) research and development, according to a statement from the company.

The five-year, $49.5 million contract is a continuation of the work that the company is doing involving "advancing scientific research in support of AFRL and our national security missions," the statement reads.

The company says they have been conducting research and development for AFRL for more than 20 years, providing technical R&D in microelectronics, open architecture, electromagnetics, PNT (position, navigation, and timing), materials, and plasma physics.