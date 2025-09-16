Military Embedded Systems

Mission systems to be equipped on new naval vessels in Middle East, Africa

News

September 16, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Terma

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates. Terma signed a contract with Albwardy Damen to provide mission systems for a new series of naval vessels in the Middle East and Africa region, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the agreement includes delivery of Terma’s C-Flex tactical mission system, SCANTER 6002 radar, and C-Guard decoy launching system. The integrated suite is intended to improve situational awareness and survivability for regional naval forces, the company says.

The SCANTER radar has previously been deployed on select vessels in the region, but the deal represents the first large-scale integration of Terma’s broader naval systems portfolio for Middle East and Africa customers, the statement reads.

Albwardy Damen, a shipbuilder partly owned by the Damen Shipyards Group, will construct the vessels.

