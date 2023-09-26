Naval radars provided to U.S. Coast Guard by Hensoldt

Naval radars provided to U.S. Coast Guard by HensoldtNews
September 26, 2023
ULM, Germany. Hensoldt will supply naval radars to the U.S. Coast Guard's Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC) program, the company announced in a statement.
Hensoldt will supply its TRS-3D multi-mode naval radar via a follow-on contract worth about $10 million to be installed at the Coast Guard training center (TRACEN) in California, the statement reads. So far, Hensoldt has delivered 12 radars to the NSC program.
The TRS Baseline D radar uses gallium nitride (GaN) and solid-state emitter technology to offer "three-dimensional, multi-mode naval radar for air and surface surveillance, target acquisition, self-defense, gunfire support and aircraft control," the statement reads.