Military Embedded Systems

Naval radars provided to U.S. Coast Guard by Hensoldt

News

September 26, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Naval radars provided to U.S. Coast Guard by Hensoldt
Image courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

ULM, Germany. Hensoldt will supply naval radars to the U.S. Coast Guard's Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC) program, the company announced in a statement.

Hensoldt will supply its TRS-3D multi-mode naval radar via a follow-on contract worth about $10 million to be installed at the Coast Guard training center (TRACEN) in California, the statement reads. So far, Hensoldt has delivered 12 radars to the NSC program.

The TRS Baseline D radar uses gallium nitride (GaN) and solid-state emitter technology to offer "three-dimensional, multi-mode naval radar for air and surface surveillance, target acquisition, self-defense, gunfire support and aircraft control," the statement reads.

Featured Companies

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.