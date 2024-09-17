Video data link technology to be provided to U.S. Air Force by L3Harris

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via L3Harris SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. L3Harris Technologies won a $182 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide advanced situational awareness capabilities via video data link technology, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, L3Harris will supply Video Data Link (VDL) systems, including the ROVER 6S and Tactical Network ROVER (TNR) 2 handheld transceivers, which are designed to enhance real-time surveillance and data transmission capabilities for air, surface, and maritime operations, the statement reads. These systems will support situational awareness and other missions requiring live video feeds.

This is the third consecutive five-year VDL contract awarded to L3Harris under the program, furthering its involvement in the U.S. Air Force’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command-and-Control initiatives, the statement adds.