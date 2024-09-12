SAR satellites to be integrated into Rheinmetall’s battlefield systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

DÜSSELDORF, Germany. Rheinmetall will expand its cooperation with ICEYE, a company specializing in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operations, as part of a newly signed teaming agreement, Rheinmetall announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, Rheinmetall will incorporate ICEYE's SAR capabilities into its next-generation battlefield systems, the statement reads. Additionally, Rheinmetall has gained exclusive rights to distribute ICEYE SAR satellites to military and government customers in Germany and Hungary, according to the statement.

Rheinmetall previously announced its participation in a large-scale radar reconnaissance satellite fleet in June 2024, aiming to leverage space-based data for tactical battlefield applications. SAR satellites produce high-resolution imagery regardless of weather or time of day, offering advantages in surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, the statement adds.