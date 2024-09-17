LDRA joins the SOSA Consortium

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

WIRRAL, United Kingdom. Safety- and mission-critical software testing firm LDRA announced in a statement that it has joined the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Consortium, The Open Group's vendor- and platform-agnostic forum for industry and government to collaboratively develop open standards and best practices.

The SOSA Technical Standard is aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) directive. LDRA will use its experience from working on various standards committees to assist in formalizing the SOSA conformance process, according to the statement. In the past, LDRA has worked on the standards committee for The Open Group Future Airborne Capability Environment, or FACE, Consortium

LDRA believes it can help accelerate the adoption of the SOSA Technical Standard in aerospace and defense, ensuring more efficient development of command, control, communications, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, the statement reads.

“Given our extensive, hands-on experience with the FACE Technical Standard and other industry standards for the aerospace and defense industry, LDRA is uniquely positioned to help the SOSA Consortium accelerate SOSA adoption by creating a formal conformance program,” said Ian Hennell, operations director for LDRA, in the statement. “Much like with the FACE Technical Standard, as military embedded designers conform with the SOSA standard, they can create new C4ISR systems and upgrade existing systems with innovative capabilities much more efficiently than proprietary technologies would allow. Having a formal conformance program in place facilitates the entire process, enabling organizations to deliver new applications to market faster and more cost-effectively.”