Echelon AI acquires UAS company Skyfire Consulting

Echelon AI acquires UAS company Skyfire ConsultingNews
September 12, 2024
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) specialists Skyfire Consulting has been acquired by Echelon AI, a company that offers autonomous and swarming artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for UASs.
The combined entity, to be known as SkyfireAI, will focus on integrating bleeding-edge AI with UAS technologies to revolutionize critical missions for global defense and public-safety applications, according to the companies' announcement.
The newly formed SkyrireAI will offer, the announcement says, much technical expertise in AI/machine learning (ML), swarming, applied physics, and uncrewed flight systems.
SkyfireAI positions itself as an SaaS [Software-as-a-Service] AI company that aims to capitalize on the rapid increase in UAS-based first-responder programs and the rise of defense applications for UAS platforms around the world.