Defense Tech Startup Darkhive Secures $21 Million Series A Investment Led By Ten Eleven Ventures

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 – Darkhive, Inc., a defense tech startup focused on open architecture Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) integrated with a secure software delivery system, closed its Series A investment round led by Ten Eleven Ventures.

Darkhive’s mission is to create an accessible situational awareness system for all US-allied military and public safety personnel. The company is developing lightweight, short- and mid-range reconnaissance drones supported by a proprietary software continuous delivery platform.​ The company’s software platform is designed to build, scan, test, and securely deploy Department of Defense (DoD) accredited software to UAS including secure updates, and will ultimately enable comprehensive fleet and device management in the field.

Ten Eleven Ventures General Partner Mark Hatfield noted: “Ten Eleven’s investment in Darkhive is part of our commitment to cybersecurity-focused companies supporting national security initiatives. We believe Darkhive’s platform offers the most compelling way to integrate vital secure code delivery and asset management for UAS fleets and, ultimately, other IoT devices used within US and US-allied military units.”

The Series A investment will help the company develop its product portfolio, expand its resources to support secured DoD contracts, and pursue new business opportunities. The funding will also enable the company to distribute its life-saving ecosystem to more teams in the field, ensuring they obtain the equipment needed to properly support their crews.

“The US and our allies around the world require secure, adaptive, and cost-effective autonomous drones to enable unified, rapid response to global security threats. The current UAS landscape is full of hurdles that leave users in the field at an extreme disadvantage; Chinese offerings are intuitive to use and affordable, but have known cyber security vulnerabilities. While American-made products are secure, they’re expensive and difficult to use effectively. We owe it to the men and women on the front line to provide a complete solution that is secure, affordable, reliable, and can be used by anyone in the field,” said John Goodson, CEO of Darkhive.

“We were excited to lead Darkhive’s seed round in 2023,” shared Matt Bigge, Crosslink Capital Partner and Darkhive Board Member, “and everything we’ve seen since that partnership has reinforced our belief in the team, their growth, and the impact they are set to make on the UAS industry and the future of US National Security.”

Additional investors in this round included Crosslink Capital, RTX Ventures, and Stellar Ventures. Last year, the company closed a $4M Seed round led by Crosslink Capital and joined by Stellar Ventures, MVP Ventures, and Capital Factory. Darkhive has previously been awarded an SBIR Phase III IDIQ with AFWERX Autonomy Prime, three SBIR Phase IIs, an STTR Phase II with the University of Alaska, an RDT&E contract with the OUSD RE, and an OTA contract with DIU NSIC.

About Darkhive

Darkhive, a defense-tech startup, is dedicated to moving the US drone industry forward by committing to design products that are cost-effective and National Defense Authorization Act compliant with well-documented, fully open interfaces, providing tactical and emergency response teams with life-saving situational awareness products that get the job done. Driven by an obsession to deliver value at scale to tactical users conducting missions around the world , Darkhive has developed a close working relationship with the Department of Defense (DoD), securing a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) $100 MM AFWERX (United States Air Force innovation unit under the Air Force Research Lab) contract for small unmanned aerial systems (UAS), software development, and integration for autonomy infrastructures and platforms. Darkhive was previously awarded four SBIR Phase IIs, an STTR Phase II with the University of Alaska, and Research, Development, Test & Evaluation contract with the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering and an OTA contract with the Defense Innovation Unit National Security Innovation Capital.. To learn more, visit www.darkhive.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ten Eleven Ventures

Ten Eleven Ventures is the original cybersecurity-focused, global-stage agnostic investment firm. The firm finds, invests, and helps grow top cybersecurity companies addressing critical digital security needs, tapping its team, network, and experience to help build successful businesses. Since its founding, Ten Eleven Ventures has raised over $US 1 billion and made over 50 cybersecurity investments across stages worldwide, including KnowBe4, Darktrace, Axis Security, Twistlock, Verodin, Cylance, and Ping Identity. For more information, please visit 1011vc.com.

