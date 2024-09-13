Two hundred new modernized Bradley Fighting Vehicles to be built for U.S. Army

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

YORK, Pennsylvania. BAE Systems won a $440 million contract to build more than 200 additional A4 variants of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle for the U.S. Army, the company announced in a statement.

The new vehicles will replace some of the older vehicles that were sent to Ukraine.

The newer A4 design features digitized electronics for situational awareness, network connectivity, and communication capabilities, the statement reads.

"The Bradley Fighting Vehicle brings game-changing capabilities to the Army and our allied nations," says Dan Furber, director of ground vehicle production for BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business, in the statement.