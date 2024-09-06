Now Shipping Swift High-Performance Embedded Computer

Press Release

VersaLogic Corp., the embedded industry’s most trusted computer company, has released a new family of rugged embedded computers featuring a high-performance Intel® Xeon® processor.

"Swift” is the newest member of VersaLogic’s line of rugged computers, engineered and tested to meet requirements of the defense, aerospace, and medical industries. Swift features Intel’s “Coffee Lake Refresh” 9th-generation Xeon processor with up to 32GB of error-correcting memory, fast on-board NVMe SSD storage, and TPM 2.0 security. The error-correcting memory makes it indispensable for mission-critical applications and aeronautics applications at higher altitudes.

High Performance at the Edge

The Swift is based on Intel’s Xeon-E processor, which features 6 cores and Hyper-Threading. When combined with up to 32 GB ECC memory and soldered-down 128 GB NVMe fast read/write storage, the Swift becomes a powerful tool for processing at the edge. “The Swift is ideal for intensive processing, particularly in applications where there are security concerns or where limited communication bandwidth precludes sending raw data back to a data center.” said Len Crane, VersaLogic’s President.

Connectivity and Expandability

The Swift includes several built-in interfaces including 1Gbit & 2.5 Gbit Ethernet, USB 3.1, serial ports, I2C, GPIO, analog input/output (ADC/DAC) and Mini DisplayPort output. SATA III connectivity is provided for applications requiring off-board storage capability. On-board expansion includes one Mini PCIe slot and two M.2 slots. These expansion sites can support functions such as 5G cellular, AI accelerators, GPS, flash data storage, Analog & Digital IO, additional data storage (SSD), display interfaces, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet.

Compact and Tough

The Swift is a compact solution, measuring only 95 x 125 x 41 mm (3.7 x 4.9 x 1.6″), providing Xeon-E performance for space-limited applications. In addition, the Swift is designed and tested for full industrial temperature operation (-40° to +85°C) and meets MIL-STD-202H specifications for shock and vibration.

Long-Term Availability

As with all VersaLogic products, the Swift is designed for high reliability and long-term availability (10+ year typical production lifecycle).

Modifications

Modifications to the off-the-shelf product are available for the Swift, even in low OEM quantities. Modifications include conformal coating, revision locks, custom labeling, customized testing and screening, etc.

Pricing and Availability

The Swift is now in stock at VersaLogic Corp. and will also be available from Digi-Key Corp. in the next 3 weeks. OEM pricing starts at $4,444. For more information, visit VersaLogic.com/Swift or contact [email protected].

About VersaLogic Corporation

VersaLogic delivers state-of-the-art embedded computers and expert technical support for critical markets such as defense, aerospace, and medical applications. Featuring long-term availability, -40° to +85°C operation, MIL-STD-202 shock and vibration testing, and outstanding US-based support, VersaLogic products are ideal for critical applications that value ruggedness, reliability, and long life. A 40+ year history of consistency has earned VersaLogic the reputation of being “the industry’s most trusted embedded computer company.” For more information, visit VersaLogic.com.