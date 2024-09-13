Electromagnetic compatibility assurance for Australian vehicles to be provided by Rohde & Schwarz

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Rohde & Schwarz MELBOURNE, Australia. Hanwha Defence Australia (HDC) chose Rohde & Schwarz to design and build an electromagnetic compatibility assurance (EMC) test solution for Australian armored vehicles, Rohde & Schwarz announced in a statement.

The test solution will provide "crucial electromagnetic interference/compatibility assurance, mitigating the impact of a contested and congested electromagnetic environment on the operational capability of military equipment, systems, and platforms and ensuring they are fully prepared for battlespace operations," Gareth Evans, managing director at Rohde & Schwarz, said in the statement.

Rohde & Schwarz Australia will be responsible for supplying delivery of Hanwha's E3 capability and training a technical workforce to operate the facility, the statement adds.