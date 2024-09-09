GDIT acquires Iron EagleX to strengthen AI, ML, cyber areas

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

FALLS CHURCH, Va. General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT -- a business unit of General Dynamics) -- announced its acquisition of Iron EagleX, Inc. (IEX), a company that provides artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), cyber, software development, and cloud services for the U.S. military Special Operations Forces and the intelligence community.

According to the GDIT announcement, the acquisition expands its portfolio of differentiated technology capabilities and strengthens its ability to support defense and intelligence missions across all warfighting domains. Company officials also say the move is a key portion of its technology investment strategy launched in 2023, which focuses on investment in technologies such as AI, cyber, software development, and quantum.

GDIT president Amy Gilliland said of the acquition: “This acquisition demonstrates GDIT’s continued commitment to accelerate innovation for our customers. Iron EagleX joining GDIT will provide our Special Operations Forces and Intelligence customers with broader capabilities, skills, and expertise from both businesses while offering employees greater opportunities for growth and mobility.”