Ultra’s Chief Growth Officer Chris Bishop to keynote CJADC2 Virtual Summit Sept. 12

Story

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. Chris Bishop – Chief Growth Officer, Ultra Intelligence & Communications, will keynote the CJADC2 [Combined Joint All Domain Command & Control] At The Edge Virtual Summit, being held September 12, 2024, at 11 a.m. EST. Other sessions include: Enabling Trusted Networks and Systems for CJADC2; How AI Enables CJADC2 Capabilities; and Leveraging Data Connectivity Solutions for CJADC2.

Register here.

In his position Mr. Bishop drives innovative, compelling solutions to solve complex national security challenges. He has more than 30 years of experience leading high-performance strategy, business development, and sales teams across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customer markets. Mr. Bishop has broad knowledge across key areas of priority in the defense and intelligence communities, particularly in C5ISR [command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance], cybersecurity and electronic warfare (EW), mission support and sustainment, synthetic training environments, and threat mitigation and mission assurance.

Hosted by Military Embedded Systems, the CJADC2 At The Edge Virtual Summit is designed to drive awareness and thought leadership around CJADC2 concepts and requirements and to study how artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, encryption, cyber operations, signal-processing solutions, and other embedded technology solutions will impact system designs.

Other speakers include: Craig Griffin, Principal Technologist, Office of the CTO, Wind River; Taymor Kamrany, Capture Director, Mercury Systems, Integrated Processing Solutions; David Gregory, Chief Architect (Technical Fellow), Curtiss-Wright; Patrick "PK" Keliher, Regional Field Application Engineer Manager, Real-Time Innovation (RTI); Tim Stewart, Director of Business Development, Aitech Systems; Keith Menezes, Business Development Specialist and Sales Engineer, Abaco Systems; and Ken Grob, Director of Embedded Computing Architecture, Elma Electronic.

John McHale, EVP & Group Editorial Director for Military Embedded Systems, is the event host.

For more information, click here.