Helicopter drone achieves milestone after EASA evaluation

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Schiebel

VIENNA, Austria. Schiebel’s Camcopter S-100 received the first-ever Design Verification Report (DVR) for a Rotary Wing Unmanned Air System (RWUAS) from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the company announced in a statement.

The DVR was awarded following a comprehensive evaluation process that included 300 flight hours observed by EASA to demonstrate airworthiness, safety, and resistance to high-intensity radiated fields (HIRF), as well as laser safety and cybersecurity features. This report allows the French Navy to issue a “Military Operational Type Authorisation” and simplifies the approval process for S-100 operations across EASA member states, the statement reads.

The Camcopter S-100 is a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) UAS designed for military and civilian applications, with beyond line-of-sight capability and operation in GPS-denied environments, the company says.