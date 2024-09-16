Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS swarm system aims to protect high-value assets

September 16, 2024

PHOENIX. Honeywell is launching a new counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) defensive system that detects, tracks, and counters UAS swarms by combining beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BLOS) communication with command-and-control capabilities. 

The company's launch announcement says that the Stationary And Mobile UAS Reveal And Intercept system integrates components from defense manufacturers -- including Blue Halo, Leonardo DRS, Pierce Aerospace, Silent Sentinel, Walaris, Rocky Research and Versatol -- that leverage radio-frequency detection with sensor technology that uses light to detect, track, and identify offensive UAS swarms as well as other objects. 

Honeywell reports that the U.S. Air Force Global Strike team via STRIKEWERX/AFWERX recently selected the Stationary And Mobile UAS Reveal And Intercept system for a January 2025 demonstration that intends to demonstrate the protection of high-value assets from swarm drones while on the move. 

Honeywell

Charlotte, North Carolina
U.S. Air Force

1670 Air Force Pentagon
Washington, DC 20330-1670
Counter-UAS swarm system aims to protect high-value assets

