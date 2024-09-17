Military Embedded Systems

TPY-4 radar completes risk reduction tests for U.S. Air Force

September 17, 2024

Image via Lockheed Martin

SYRACUSE, New York. Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Air Force completed risk reduction testing for the TPY-4 radar, a key component of the Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long Range Radar (3DELRR) program, the company announced in a statement.

The tests evaluated the radar's performance in various conditions, marking a milestone in advancing the 3DELRR program toward operational deployment, the company says. The collected data will help optimize the radar system, which is expected to enhance air surveillance and homeland defense capabilities, according to the statement.

The TPY-4 radar is part of ongoing efforts to provide advanced situational awareness and integrated air and missile defense solutions for the U.S. military and allied forces worldwide, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Test
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Avionics
