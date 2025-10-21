Military Embedded Systems

Sensor systems for fighter jets gets Lockheed Martin $233 million U.S. Navy contract

News

October 21, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo: Lockheed Martin

ORLANDO, Fla. Lockheed Martin won a $233 million firm-fixed-price contract to deliver IRST21 Block II systems -- which the company describes as a passive, long-range sensor system used on fighter jets that uses infrared search and track technology to detect and track airborne threats -- to the U.S. Navy and Air National Guard.

The Block II variant of the IRST21 features cutting-edge optics, advanced processors, and specialized algorithms that substantially increase threat-detection range and provide tracking and targeting data to support beyond-visual-range missile engagements, say Lockheed Martin officials. 

The Lockheed Martin announcement cites an example of the use of the IRST21 Block II sensor pod: On the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, IRST21 is mounted on the nose of the centerline fuel tank, working in tandem with the aircraft’s AN/APG-79 radar to maintain effectiveness in radar-denied or heavy electronic attack environments.

Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
