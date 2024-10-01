Military Embedded Systems

Skyranger 30 air defense turrets to be supplied to Denmark by Rheinmetall

News

October 01, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Skyranger 30 air defense turrets to be supplied to Denmark by Rheinmetall
Image via Rheinmetall

COPENHAGEN, Denmark. Rheinmetall Air Defence will supply 16 Skyranger 30 air defense turrets and additional equipment for an 8x8 wheeled platform to the Kingdom of Denmark, Rheinmetall announced in a statement.

The order, valued in the low three-digit million euro range, includes ammunition worth an additional low double-digit million euros, the company says.

The first prototype of the Skyranger 30 turret is expected by late 2026, with serial deliveries scheduled for 2027 and 2028. The system is designed to provide close-range defense, combining a 30mm revolver cannon with surface-to-air missiles and advanced sensors, suitable for autonomous or networked operations, the company adds.

Denmark’s order follows similar procurements by Austria and Hungary, as well as recent orders from the German Bundeswehr.

Featured Companies

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition

Rheinmetall Platz 1
Düsseldorf, 40476
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Avionics
Stock photo
News
Upgraded processing power for KC-46A refueling system to be supplied by Mercury Systems

October 01, 2024

More Avionics
A.I.
News
AI, data storage among featured tech at AFA's Air, Space & Cyber Conference

September 18, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
News
Pentagon's network infrastructure to be supported by GDIT

September 20, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image via WB Group
News
R35010 radios delivered to NATO ally for naval communications

September 30, 2024

More Comms