Skyranger 30 air defense turrets to be supplied to Denmark by Rheinmetall

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Rheinmetall

COPENHAGEN, Denmark. Rheinmetall Air Defence will supply 16 Skyranger 30 air defense turrets and additional equipment for an 8x8 wheeled platform to the Kingdom of Denmark, Rheinmetall announced in a statement.

The order, valued in the low three-digit million euro range, includes ammunition worth an additional low double-digit million euros, the company says.

The first prototype of the Skyranger 30 turret is expected by late 2026, with serial deliveries scheduled for 2027 and 2028. The system is designed to provide close-range defense, combining a 30mm revolver cannon with surface-to-air missiles and advanced sensors, suitable for autonomous or networked operations, the company adds.

Denmark’s order follows similar procurements by Austria and Hungary, as well as recent orders from the German Bundeswehr.