Small-form-factor A-PNT demoed during Army experiment

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Mounted APNT image: Collins Aerospace CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. Collins Aerospace demonstrated its new small-form-factor (SFF) anti-jam assured positioning, navigation, and timing (APNT) technology during a recent run of the U.S. Army's All-Domain Persistent Experiment at White Sands Missile Range, N.M.

During the test run, according to the Collins Aerospace announcement, the APNT system maintained assured navigation despite the presence of a large number of jammers and spoofers. The technology leveraged military-code (M-code) GPS and internal and external organic sensors to achieve fusion of multiple data sources that ensured uninterrupted connectivity for ground vehicles, even in the absence of reliable GPS data. Collins says that the demonstration highlighted its smallest APNT ground solution to date, enabling users to choose a portable, modular system.

The Collins Compact Modular Open Systems Standards (CMOSS) Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) card can be used to provide resilient navigation for ground vehicles, according to company officials, including robotic and autonomous platforms.

The All-Domain Persistent Experiment is the Army's open-air experimentation environment that maintains an environment to test capabilities in denied/degraded, intermittent, and limited conditions in order to move forward new sensor technologies, networks, data processing, PNT, and electronic warfare (EW) systems.