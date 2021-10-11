SOSA aligned products launched by Abaco Systems at AUSA

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Abaco image.

AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION -- WASHINGTON, D.C. Abaco Systems announced the production release of five products designed to align to The Open Group's Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) technical standard. The newly released products, say Abaco Systems officials, align to the SOSA standard and support the stated goals of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for technology insertion, cost reduction, and faster time to deployment.

The five production releases include:

The VP431, a 3U VPX board featuring the 3rd-generation Xilinx RF system-on-chip (RFSoC) containing data converters integrated directly into the Zynq Ultrascale+ MPSoC with 40/100Gb Ethernet connections, an optional optical interface, and other general-purpose I/O.

The SWE440S, a fully managed 3U VPX Ethernet switch that offers configuration options for two SOSA profiles as well as VITA/OpenVPX 32U through to 8F configurations. It supports 1G, 10G and 40G Ethernet.

The SBC6511 single board computer, which combines the Intel Xeon E 9th-generation CPU with the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ FPGA with advanced security capabilities; this SBC is also available in an OpenVPX variant.

The IPN254, Abaco’s fourth generation 6U multiprocessor solution, combines the latest NVIDIA Turing GPU with the 9th-generation Xeon E CPU. This 6U solution is aimed at use in data-intensive applications in the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) space.

The VP831 -- a 3U VPX FPGA carrier board featuring a dual FPGA design supporting RF and signal processing in a single slot -- includes the Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA and Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC to ensure high performance and programmability along with critical security features.