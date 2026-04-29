Counter-drone system to be introduced for layered defense by AeroVironment

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

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ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment plans to build Halo_Shield, a counter-uncrewed aerial system designed to detect, track, identify, and defeat airborne threats including small drones, drone swarms, and subsonic cruise missiles, the company announced in a statement.

The company says the system uses a modular tile-based architecture intended to protect military installations, borders, and other critical sites. According to the statement, the design includes Sentinel, Terrestrial, Nautical, Aerial, and Celestial tiles, each combining sensors, effectors, and command-and-control capabilities for different mission needs.

AeroVironment states that Halo_Shield is built for plug-and-play integration with existing sensors, effectors, and command-and-control frameworks. The company says the system can be deployed as portable fly-away kits and can operate as separate units or as a combined defense architecture across wider areas.

The statement says Halo_Shield is managed through the company’s AV_Halo Command software and can incorporate systems including the LOCUST laser weapon system, Switchblade loitering munitions, and Titan radio frequency counter-uncrewed aerial system equipment. AeroVironment also states that it is demonstrating the system and has deployed Halo_Shield tiles at selected critical sites.