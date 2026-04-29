Military Embedded Systems

WILDSTAR 3AE1 3U OpenVPX FPGA Processor for SIGINT, C5ISR, electronic warfare

Sponsored Story

April 29, 2026

The new WILDSTAR 3AE1 (WS3AEI) 3U OpenVPX FPGA Processor solution from Annapolis Micro Systems brings 40 GHz Ultra-Wideband Direct RF receiving, transmitting, and processing capability. It integrates one Altera Agilex 9 Direct RF-Series AGRW027 FPGA.

The WS3AEI is aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard and ideal for high-performance signals intelligence (SIGINT); command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR); and multifunction electronic warfare (EW) applications.

ADC/DAC

  • Channels: 8
  • Sample Rate: 64 GS/sec
  • Resolution: 10-bit

Other features include backplane optical and RF support with VITA 66/67; Air, Air-Flow-Through, or Conduction Cooling; support of up to two Annapolis (WAIM00) or 3rd-party/customer-designed analog interface cards for RF conditioning.

To learn more, click here.

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Annapolis Micro Systems

190 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
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Radar/EW - SIGINT
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