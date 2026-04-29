WILDSTAR 3AE1 3U OpenVPX FPGA Processor for SIGINT, C5ISR, electronic warfare

The new WILDSTAR 3AE1 (WS3AEI) 3U OpenVPX FPGA Processor solution from Annapolis Micro Systems brings 40 GHz Ultra-Wideband Direct RF receiving, transmitting, and processing capability. It integrates one Altera Agilex 9 Direct RF-Series AGRW027 FPGA.

The WS3AEI is aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard and ideal for high-performance signals intelligence (SIGINT); command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR); and multifunction electronic warfare (EW) applications.

ADC/DAC

Channels: 8

Sample Rate: 64 GS/sec

Resolution: 10-bit

Other features include backplane optical and RF support with VITA 66/67; Air, Air-Flow-Through, or Conduction Cooling; support of up to two Annapolis (WAIM00) or 3rd-party/customer-designed analog interface cards for RF conditioning.

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