Survival radios to be supplied for U.S. Air Force by General Dynamics

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Dynamics

CHANTILLY, Virginia. General Dynamics Mission Systems won a $19 million contract modification from the U.S. Air Force to finish qualification and pre-production readiness work for the Next Generation Survival Radio (NGSR), the company announced in a statement.

The modification covers U.S. Department of War (DOW) certifications and the delivery of about 300 pre-production radios for operational training and evaluation, the statement reads.

The NGSR is intended to support combat search and rescue (CSAR) operations for pilots and aircrew, the company says. The radio follows General Dynamics Mission Systems' HOOK2 (PRC-112G) and HOOK3 survival radios, which are in service with the U.S. military and allied nations, according to the statement.

The company says the work will take place at its Scottsdale, Arizona, facility and is scheduled to run through 2027.

General Dynamics Mission Systems received an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) Project Agreement from SOSSEC, Inc. to support the Air Force’s Electronic Systems Directorate under the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Consortium Initiative, the statement adds.