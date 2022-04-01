Military Embedded Systems

SPY-6 radars to be installed aboard next-gen U.S. Navy ships

April 01, 2022

Raytheon photo.

TUCSON, Ariz. Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD), a Raytheon Technologies business, has won a $651 million, with options totaling $2.5 billion, hardware, production, and sustainment contract for full-rate production of the AN/SPY-6(V) family of radars.

The contract, with options, totals $3.2 billion and five years of radar production to equip up to 31 U.S. Navy ships with SPY-6 radars. Under the contract, RMD will produce solid state, fixed-face and rotating SPY-6 variants designed to deliver integrated air and missile defense capabilities for seven types of U.S. Navy ships over the next 40 years.

According to the company, those vessels include the Navy's new Arleigh Burke class Flight III destroyers, aircraft carriers, and amphibious ships; today's Flight IIA destroyers will be backfit with an upgraded radar.

SPY-6 array radar variants have between nine and 37 radar modular assemblies (RMAs). Common RMAs allow SPY-6 to be scalable and modular to support production for the U.S. and partner nations across all variants, to include the Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar.

