EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Elevate Possibilities with Etion Create: Unveiling the Future of Embedded Technology at DSEI 2023

LONDON. Introducing next evolution in embedded technology, Etion Create’s latest VF365. This cutting-edge 3U OpenVPX module redefines the landscape of high-performance computing. Leveraging the power of Intel Arria® 10 SoC FPGA and Texas Instruments KeyStone Multicore DSP technology, the VF365 boasts an unparalleled ultra-high bandwidth processing platform. Tailored for mission-critical applications like Radar, SIGINT, EW, SDR, Networking, and Video, the VF365 is the pinnacle of efficiency and performance. Visit stand H1-411 at DSEI to learn more.

A Legacy of Innovation and Excellence At the forefront of original design manufacturing, Etion Create commands a global presence. With an illustrious portfolio spanning diverse sectors including Defence and Aerospace, Mining and Industrial, Cyber Security, and Rail, our expertise resonates across industries. We are not just an ODM; we are architects of possibility.

Unmatched Expertise: Our distinction lies in our assembly of seasoned professionals, industry pioneers, and imaginative minds. They form the foundation of our mission to pioneer groundbreaking products. Our comprehensive proficiency covers every facet of the product lifecycle – from ideation and design to prototyping, manufacturing, and stringent quality assurance. At Etion Create, we merge innovation with reliability to craft top-tier products that forge a lasting connection with your audience.

Empowering Your Vision, Etion Create champions a holistic approach to original design manufacturing. We acknowledge that diversity breeds innovation, and we proudly deliver tailor-made solutions that harmonise with the distinct requirements and industry standards of our clients. Our spectrum of offerings caters not only to local trailblazers but also international giants, imbuing them with the competitive edge they seek. Partner with Etion Create and propel your enterprise into a realm of limitless possibilities. Your success is our innovation.

