Pegasus surveillance aircraft completes first flight

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Hensoldt

WICHITA, Kansas. The Pegasus aircraft, modified for Germany's Persistent German Airborne Surveillance System (PEGASUS) program, has successfully completed its first flight at Bombardier's Wichita Flight Test Center, Hensoldt announced in a statement.

The aircraft, a Bombardier Global 6000, is the first of three planned for delivery to the German armed forces. It will integrate Hensoldt’s Kalætron Integral signals intelligence (SIGINT) system for airborne surveillance missions, the company says. Flight testing will continue at Bombardier’s facility before the aircraft moves to Lufthansa Technik Defense in Hamburg for systems integration and certification.

The Pegasus aircraft will support Germany’s future reconnaissance needs, combining advanced surveillance capabilities with next-generation signal intelligence technology, according to the statement.