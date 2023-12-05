PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Annapolis MicroSystems WILDSTAR 100GbE 3E20 Switch

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Annapolis MicroSystems WILDSTAR 100GbE 3E20 SwitchSponsored Story
December 05, 2023
This week’s product, the Annapolis MicroSystems WILDSTAR 100GbE 3E20 Switch, a rugged 3U board that provides switching between backplane slots of multiple channels of 100Gb Ethernet and features high density VITA 91 backplane connectors that double the available density to as many as 128 different pairs of Ethernet, delivering increases in bandwidth and reductions in latency.
The switch target applications such as electronic warfare, jamming, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).
The WP3E20 also has HD connectors, which deliver dramatic increases in bandwidth and reductions in latency. It features as many as fourteen 40/100Gb and twenty-four 1/10/25Gb or six 40/100Gb Ethernet ports.
Two additional HD switches are coming soon:
- WILDSTAR 3P20 3U VPX PCIe/LVDS Switch – Up to 128 LVDS or eight 8x PCIe interfaces
- WILDSTAR 3H20 3U VPX Combo Switch – Combines 40/100GbE, Gen4 PCIe, and/or LVDS
WILD100 EcoSystem
The new switches join the Annapolis WILD100 EcoSystem of products, most of which were developed in alignment with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard and support C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS). The EcoSystem is an interoperable portfolio of rugged high-performance OpenVPX COTS boards and systems that are used for challenging data acquisition, digital signal processing, and data storage applications.
Xilinx Features: Two XILINX Zynq UltraScale+ MPSOC Motherboard Controller (XCZU5EG)
- Quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A53 running as fast as 1.2GHz
- Dual-core 32-bit Cortex-R5 real-time processor running up to 533MHz
- 16nm FinFET+ programmable logic
- 4 GB 32-bit DDR4 memory running up to 1200MHz
- Multiple levels of hardware and software security
Ethernet Details
- Features as many fourteen 40/100Gb and twenty-four 1/10/25Gb or six 40/100Gb Ethernet ports
- The Data Plane Switch supports 10/25/40/100Gb Ethernet to backplane, and 1/10/25/40/50/100GbE to optical interfaces.
- The Control Plane Switch uses a quad Core ARM-7 processor and supports 1/10/25GbE to the backplane, and 1/10/25/40/50/100GbE to optical interfaces.
- Supports encrypted secure communication utilizing two Zynq UltraScale+ processors
- Available in industrial temperature grades, via air, conduction or air-flow-through (AFT) cooling.
- VITA 65-compliant and aligns with CMOSS.
For more information, visit the WILDSTAR 100GbE 3E20 Switch here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.
Resources:
- To download the WILDSTAR 100GbE 3E20 Switch data sheet, click here.
- For SOSA aligned 100Gb Ethernet switching, learn about the WP3E10.
- To learn about Annapolis Development Tools, click here.
- To review other OpenVPX and SOSA aligned boards, click here.
- For sales information, contact [email protected]