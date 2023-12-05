PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Annapolis MicroSystems WILDSTAR 100GbE 3E20 Switch

This week’s product, the Annapolis MicroSystems WILDSTAR 100GbE 3E20 Switch, a rugged 3U board that provides switching between backplane slots of multiple channels of 100Gb Ethernet and features high density VITA 91 backplane connectors that double the available density to as many as 128 different pairs of Ethernet, delivering increases in bandwidth and reductions in latency.

The switch target applications such as electronic warfare, jamming, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

The WP3E20 also has HD connectors, which deliver dramatic increases in bandwidth and reductions in latency. It features as many as fourteen 40/100Gb and twenty-four 1/10/25Gb or six 40/100Gb Ethernet ports.

Two additional HD switches are coming soon:

WILD100 EcoSystem

The new switches join the Annapolis WILD100 EcoSystem of products, most of which were developed in alignment with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard and support C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS). The EcoSystem is an interoperable portfolio of rugged high-performance OpenVPX COTS boards and systems that are used for challenging data acquisition, digital signal processing, and data storage applications.

Xilinx Features: Two XILINX Zynq UltraScale+ MPSOC Motherboard Controller (XCZU5EG)

Quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A53 running as fast as 1.2GHz

Dual-core 32-bit Cortex-R5 real-time processor running up to 533MHz

16nm FinFET+ programmable logic

4 GB 32-bit DDR4 memory running up to 1200MHz

Multiple levels of hardware and software security

Ethernet Details

Features as many fourteen 40/100Gb and twenty-four 1/10/25Gb or six 40/100Gb Ethernet ports

The Data Plane Switch supports 10/25/40/100Gb Ethernet to backplane, and 1/10/25/40/50/100GbE to optical interfaces.

The Control Plane Switch uses a quad Core ARM-7 processor and supports 1/10/25GbE to the backplane, and 1/10/25/40/50/100GbE to optical interfaces.

Supports encrypted secure communication utilizing two Zynq UltraScale+ processors

Available in industrial temperature grades, via air, conduction or air-flow-through (AFT) cooling.

VITA 65-compliant and aligns with CMOSS.

For more information, visit the WILDSTAR 100GbE 3E20 Switch here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources: