Military Embedded Systems

SIGINT ships for Polish Navy in production

News

July 28, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Saab

GDANSK, Poland. The construction of the first of two new signal intelligence (SIGINT) ships for the Polish Navy is underway at Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. The process was initiated with a keel-laying ceremony, marking a key stage in the shipbuilding process, according to a statement from Saab, who won the contract in November 2022.

Saab designs the ships and is also in charge of integrating cutting-edge mission systems into the vessels, but the company subcontracted Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. for actual construction work in Poland, the statement reads.

SIGINT ships provide assistance in intelligence data collection across a wide spectrum of naval intelligence capabilities, the company says.

The ceremony marks a major milestone since the steel cutting for the first ship was initiated on April 27, 2023, the statement adds.

