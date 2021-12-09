SOSA aligned VPX solutions to come out of ADLINK, Pixus Technologies partnership

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

ADLINK graphic.

TAIWAN. ADLINK Technology announced a strategic partnership with Pixus Technologies to develop highly integrated, Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) aligned OpenVPX system solutions aimed at deployment in mission-critical defense and aerospace applications.

Under the terms of the partnership, the companies will jointly build proof-of-concept (PoC) demonstration units of their integrated offerings and engage with global system integrators to develop advanced C4ISR [command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance] applications.

According to the partnership announcement, the two companies will deliver nonproprietary, open-architecture embedded computing capabilities, which are intended to enable system integrators to focus on differentiating their end applications while making them easily reconfigurable and upgradable, highly cost-effective, and quick to develop and deploy.

ADLINK is an active member of the SOSA Consortium, which develops nonproprietary open systems architectures based on the latest U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) and/or commercially available open standards. ADLINK is also a contributing member of the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) Consortium, which exists to define an open avionics environment for all military airborne platform types.