Swiss government buys Rohde & Schwarz ultra-wideband monitoring receivers

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Rohde & Schwarz image LONDON. Rohde & Schwarz reports delivery of what it calls a "significant number" of ESMW ultra-wideband monitoring receivers to the Swiss Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM) under the aegis of the World Trade Organization (WTO) project “New receivers for the quality assurance in the frequency spectrum.”

According to the company, it recently launched the R&S ESMW, which differs largely from existing market solutions in that it combines state-of-the-art technology with intuitive operation for regulatory and security authorities, critical infrastructure operators, intelligence agencies, and armed forces.

Switzerland's OFCOM will use the receivers to improve and expand the country's spectrum-monitoring capabilities and to address future trends and challenges.

Anne Stephan, Vice President Critical Infrastructure & Network, Rohde & Schwarz, said of the ESMW deliveries: “Rohde & Schwarz is delighted to supply OFCOM with the latest spectrum monitoring technology. The exceptional ITU [International Telecommunication Union]-compliant RF performance, modular upgrade capability, and rich feature set make R&S ESMW a highly reliable and innovative solution for all current and future ITU-compliant monitoring tasks.”