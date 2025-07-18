Military Embedded Systems

Military connectors market to reach $2.28 billion by 2030, study predicts

News

July 18, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

An example of a MIL-DTL-38999 connector. Photo: By Abaillieul - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. The military connectors market is expected to reach $2.28 billion by 2030, up from $2.05 billion in 2025, realizing a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets, "Military Connectors Market -- Global Forecast to 2030."

The study authors state that growth in the global market for military connectors is primarily driven by the need for rugged connectors that support electronic systems in mission-critical and tactical environments, such as in combat platforms, aircraft, and ships, and also by the reality that military forces around the world are facing more asymmetric threats, which necessitates reliable communication.

These factors mean that militaries around the world are using increasing numbers of high-performance connectors in communications and surveillance systems. Moreover, initiatives driving military modernization are also being implemented worldwide, driving the need for stable interconnects in command centers, electronic warfare (EW), and uncrewed systems.

Possible restraints on the market could include, say the study authors, the high cost of ruggedized military connectors and the need for these parts to adhere to strict military-directed performance standards. 

For more information visit the MarketsandMarkets website

Featured Companies

Markets and Markets

Tower B5, office 101
Hadapsar, Pune 411013
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Connectors
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image: Holt Integrated Circuits
Product
Holt Releases First ARINC 429 Quad Line Driver

January 28, 2026

More Avionics
A.I.
Image courtesy AIM
News
Artificial intelligence platform provider AIM wins $4.9 million Air Force contract

January 22, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Spectra
News
Cybersecurity certification level 2 announced by Spectra Defense Technologies

January 20, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
TQMC800 1000BASE-T Ethernet photo: TEWS Technologies
News
VITA 93 module group launches for use in demanding embedded applications

January 27, 2026

More Comms