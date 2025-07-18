Military connectors market to reach $2.28 billion by 2030, study predicts

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

An example of a MIL-DTL-38999 connector. Photo: By Abaillieul - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, DELRAY BEACH, Fla. The military connectors market is expected to reach $2.28 billion by 2030, up from $2.05 billion in 2025, realizing a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets, "Military Connectors Market -- Global Forecast to 2030."

The study authors state that growth in the global market for military connectors is primarily driven by the need for rugged connectors that support electronic systems in mission-critical and tactical environments, such as in combat platforms, aircraft, and ships, and also by the reality that military forces around the world are facing more asymmetric threats, which necessitates reliable communication.

These factors mean that militaries around the world are using increasing numbers of high-performance connectors in communications and surveillance systems. Moreover, initiatives driving military modernization are also being implemented worldwide, driving the need for stable interconnects in command centers, electronic warfare (EW), and uncrewed systems.

Possible restraints on the market could include, say the study authors, the high cost of ruggedized military connectors and the need for these parts to adhere to strict military-directed performance standards.

For more information visit the MarketsandMarkets website.