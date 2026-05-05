3U OpenVPX Cube Conduction Cooled Enclosures. 1-6 Slot. Rugged Sealing.Eletter Product
Dawn VME Products 9″L x 6″W x 7.62″H 3U VPX Cube. Up to 400 Watts of 6-channel power. MIL-STD-810E, DO-160E and MIL-STD-461E. Ideal for UAV applications.
Small and extremely rugged, cold plate base coupled conduction cooled 3U OpenVPX enclosure. Full environmental sealing ensures reliable operation in any environment. Embedded RuSH technology monitors Power Supply voltage and current on all 6-channels, plus temperature and (optionally) humidity.
Backplane configurable to meet any data plane connection fabric. High-bandwidth, differential shielded PCI Express type Rigid I/O panel interface eliminates wiring challenges. Dawn backplane I/O mapping modules enable PMC/XMC to I/O customization.
- 1 to 6 Slots of 3U VPX on 1" pitch (OpenVPX Ready).
- Integrated intelligent Power Supply provides up to 400 Watts of 6-channel power.
- Full environmental sealing ensures reliable operation.
- Embedded RuSH system monitoring talks over system management bus using I2C.
- Dawn patented Fabric Mapping Modules allow customization of data plane fabric.