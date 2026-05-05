3U OpenVPX Cube Conduction Cooled Enclosures. 1-6 Slot. Rugged Sealing.

Eletter Product

Dawn VME Products 9″L x 6″W x 7.62″H 3U VPX Cube. Up to 400 Watts of 6-channel power. MIL-STD-810E, DO-160E and MIL-STD-461E. Ideal for UAV applications.

Small and extremely rugged, cold plate base coupled conduction cooled 3U OpenVPX enclosure. Full environmental sealing ensures reliable operation in any environment. Embedded RuSH technology monitors Power Supply voltage and current on all 6-channels, plus temperature and (optionally) humidity.

Backplane configurable to meet any data plane connection fabric. High-bandwidth, differential shielded PCI Express type Rigid I/O panel interface eliminates wiring challenges. Dawn backplane I/O mapping modules enable PMC/XMC to I/O customization.