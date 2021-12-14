Call for Consensus Body Members to Approve Revisions to ANSI/VITA 78.0-2015

VITA is accepting registrations to be a member of a public review VITA Consensus Body for voting to revise this standard. You do not have to be a VITA member to participate in this Consensus Body. The response deadline to register for this consensus body is: January 3, 2022

REVISION OF EXISTING STANDARD

Under ANSI and VITA rules every 5 years an approved standard must be reaffirmed, revised, placed in stabilized maintenance or withdrawn. This standard has been revised, hence it has been put forth for approval of the revisions.

DRAFT/VITA 78.0-2021x: SpaceVPX System Standard

Abstract: This document describes an open standard for creating high performance fault tolerant interoperable backplanes and modules to assemble electronic systems for spacecraft and other high availability applications. Such systems support a wide variety of use cases across the aerospace community. This standard leverages the OpenVPX standards family and the commercial infrastructure that supports these standards. This revision adds additional profiles, additional communication protocols, higher speed copper connectors, and an updated naming methodology for Slot and Module Profiles.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE CONSENSUS BODY

Currently, this consensus body needs voting members from the following interest categories in order to be able to proceed with this process. The consensus body will be vetted to ensure it meets balance, lack of dominance and openness rules. Following which a formal ballot will be sent to the consensus body for voting.

Producer: An appropriate participant designs, develops, or manufactures products using this standard.

User-Industrial/Commercial: An appropriate participant is using this standard in an industrial or commercial application

User-Government/Military: An appropriate participant is a representative of a government agency using this standard in a government or military application.

Research: An appropriate participant is involved in research or consulting that may use this standard.

General Interest: An appropriate participant is an interested party not necessarily involved in producing, directly using, or acquiring product using this standard.

Please note that company membership in VITA is NOT a requirement to join this consensus body. This registration is open to both VITA members and non-members. You must register via this form if you wish to participate in the upcoming ballot. There is no fee to join this consensus body.

In the case that you believe this standard needs a revision, please indicate so in the comments field of the registration form and be prepared to sponsor and actively participate in the revision effort. If you are selected for the consensus body, you may provide minor editorial comments during the balloting.

Please register ONLY IF you intend to vote.

The VITA policies and ANSI Function can be found on our governance page at http://www.vita.com/Governance.