Dawn SUR-853 SOSA USB to RS-232 Adapter

Dawn SUR-853 SOSA USB to RS-232 AdapterEletter Product
Dawn SOSA aligned expandable USB to RS-232 adapter. Each module converts 8 Serial ports to 1 USB2 port.
A potential solution for SOSA VPX system configuration challenges, given the large numbers of JTAG or Serial Maintenance ports. This can be accomplished via Front I/O panel SOSA D38999 connector USB ports.
The Dawn SUR-853 (P/N 06-1020853) offers conversion of 8 “Serial” ports to 1 USB2 port.
8 Ports can be one the following types:
RS-232 CMOS
RS-232 standard
I2C
JTAG
SPI
RS-485 (limited number)
GPIO.
The SUR-853 is expandable as it has USB2 input and USB2 output ports.
The SUR-853 can be stacked to support 8, 16, or more ports of the types listed above.
Now one can access all the JTAG / SERIAL ports of a SOSA system via the SOSA standard D38999 connectors.