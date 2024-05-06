Dawn SUR-853 SOSA USB to RS-232 Adapter

Eletter Product

Dawn SOSA aligned expandable USB to RS-232 adapter. Each module converts 8 Serial ports to 1 USB2 port.

A potential solution for SOSA VPX system configuration challenges, given the large numbers of JTAG or Serial Maintenance ports. This can be accomplished via Front I/O panel SOSA D38999 connector USB ports.

The Dawn SUR-853 (P/N 06-1020853) offers conversion of 8 “Serial” ports to 1 USB2 port.

8 Ports can be one the following types:

RS-232 CMOS

RS-232 standard

I2C

JTAG

SPI

RS-485 (limited number)

GPIO.



The SUR-853 is expandable as it has USB2 input and USB2 output ports.

The SUR-853 can be stacked to support 8, 16, or more ports of the types listed above.

Now one can access all the JTAG / SERIAL ports of a SOSA system via the SOSA standard D38999 connectors.