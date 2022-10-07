Massive data throughput realized

Today’s immense rates of streaming signal data demand low-latency edge processing solutions for real-time responses.

The new Model 5560 Versal® HBM ACAP 3U VPX SOSA aligned coprocessing board with high-bandwidth memory supports high sample rates for direct-to-RF processing.

16 GB of Versal HBM (high-bandwidth memory)

Versal HBM delivers memory bandwidth of up to 820 GB/sec, 8x the bandwidth of DDR5 memory at 63% lower power

Four 100 GigE high-speed optical data pipes for an aggregate data throughput rate of 50 GB/sec

Navigator® FPGA design kit (FDK) and board support package (BSP) for operational control and easy IP development

