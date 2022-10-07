Military Embedded Systems

Massive data throughput realized

Eletter Product


Today’s immense rates of streaming signal data demand low-latency edge processing solutions for real-time responses.

The new Model 5560 Versal® HBM ACAP 3U VPX SOSA aligned coprocessing board with high-bandwidth memory supports high sample rates for direct-to-RF processing.

Model 5560Resources include:

  • 16 GB of Versal HBM (high-bandwidth memory)
  • Versal HBM delivers memory bandwidth of up to 820 GB/sec, 8x the bandwidth of DDR5 memory at 63% lower power
  • Four 100 GigE high-speed optical data pipes for an aggregate data throughput rate of 50 GB/sec
    Navigator® FPGA design kit (FDK) and board support package (BSP) for operational control and easy IP development

Download Datasheet

Contact Mercury
If you have any questions, or for a personal discussion regarding your application needs, please reach out to me directly at [email protected] or by phone at +1 (862) 660-1532. 

Featured Companies

Mercury Systems

50 Minuteman Road
Andover, Massachusetts 01810
Website
[email protected]
Avionics
Photo couresy Collins Aerospace
News
MOSA for future vertical lift agreement reached between U.S. Army, Collins Aerospace

October 04, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
Photo courtesy Scheibel
News
UAS, sensors for Spain search and rescue project to be provided by Schiebel

October 07, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image: nuraghies/Freepik
Story
SOSA’s rubber is meeting the road in rapid system development

October 07, 2022
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Playing catch-up: How defense and aerospace can improve the component procurement of DMSMS products

September 08, 2022
More Cyber