Uncrewed airspace-management tool nabs Vigilant Aerospace spot on EWAAC contract

June 03, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Graphic courtesy Vigilant Aerospace Systems

OKLAHOMA CITY. Airspace-management software provider Vigilant Aerospace Systems and its FlightHorizon multisensor detect-and-avoid software has been chosen by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) as a new vendor on the USAF's wide-ranging $46 billion Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC). 

According to the Vigilant Aerospace announcement, the U.S. Air Force awarded 122 companies positions on the $46 billion EWAAC as part of the fourth selection round on the procurement contract, which is aimed at supporting the rapid development of novel weapons capabilities. The acquisition vehicle’s requirements include research and development, test and evaluation, production and fielding, prototyping, weapon design, system modeling and modernization, with the contract focused on digital acquisition and sustainment practices, including digital engineering, agile processes and open systems architecture.

The company states that FlightHorizon uses NASA-patented technology to provide detect-and-avoid alerts for uncrewed aircraft and aircraft tracking by integrating multiple sensors and incorporating industry technical standards and algorithms to enable real-time situational awareness to track nearby aircraft and avoid potential collisions through visual and auditory alerts.

The contract is scheduled to run through 2031.

