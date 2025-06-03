Counter-UAS training exercises integrate radar tracking systems in North Dakota

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via DeTect

GRAND FORKS, North Dakota. DeTect Inc. is collaborating with the University of North Dakota (UND) and the North Dakota Air and Army National Guard to conduct a series of joint counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) training exercises, the company announced in a statement.

The exercises are taking place at UND Aerospace’s Gorman Field UAS Test Range and the North Dakota National Guard’s Camp Grafton Training Center and feature combined air and ground operational scenarios, the statement reads. DeTect’s radar and airspace management systems are being used to detect and track UAS in real time, enabling forces to evaluate and refine counter-UAS tactics, the company says.

According to the company, the initiative aims to improve force readiness by integrating situational awareness technologies into field training environments. The exercises are part of a broader effort to prepare military personnel for evolving aerial threats through the use of embedded detection and tracking systems.