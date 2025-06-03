Military Embedded Systems

Supersonic sea-skimming targets launched during NATO exercise

June 03, 2025

Dan Taylor

Image via Northrop Grumman

CHANDLER, Arizona. Northrop Grumman launched two GQM-163A supersonic sea-skimming target vehicles from the Hebrides Launch Facility in Scotland as part of NATO’s 2025 Formidable Shield exercise, the company announced in a statement.

The launches were part of a multinational live-fire event designed to test and train allied naval forces against anti-ship cruise missile threats, the statement reads. The GQM-163A, a U.S. Navy program of record, is designed to emulate high-speed, sea-skimming missile threats and operates at speeds exceeding Mach 2.5 at altitudes as low as 15 feet above the ocean surface.

Formidable Shield, held every two years, connects ships, aircraft, and ground forces from multiple allied nations in integrated air and missile defense scenarios. Northrop Grumman has participated in the past three iterations of the exercise, providing target systems that simulate adversary capabilities, the company says.

Since 2000, Northrop Grumman has produced more than 190 of the Coyote target vehicles and has supported over 135 launches for testing and demonstration purposes, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Unmanned - Test
Avionics
