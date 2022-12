Mezzanine Module with Zynq® MPSoC FPGA Product Video

The APZU’s Xilinx® Zynq UltraScale+™ MPSoC combines a feature-rich ARM-based processing system and programmable logic in a single device.

Two dual-core ARM Cortex CPUs (A53 application processor and R5 real-time processor) deliver high-performance computation capability.

These mezzanine modules mount on a variety of AcroPack carrier cards for PCIe, VPX, and other platforms.

