Molex announces agreement to acquire AirBorn

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

LISLE, Ill. Connectivity and electronics provider Molex announced it signed an agreement to purchase AirBorn, Inc. (Georgetown, Texas), a company that specializes in the design and manufacturing of rugged connectors and electronic components for OEMs in the defense, aerospace, space exploration, commercial air, and industrial markets.

According to the Molex announcement, the company aims to benefit its customers through the acquisition through combination of talent, expertise, addition of core products, global scale, and integration of capabilities.

Joe Nelligan, CEO of Molex, said of the agreement: “Combining Molex’s engineering breadth and manufacturing scale with AirBorn’s expertise in ruggedized, mission-critical products will enable us to better serve the evolving needs of our customers in this fast-growing global market."