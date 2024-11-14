Military Embedded Systems

Molex announces agreement to acquire AirBorn

News

November 14, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Molex announces agreement to acquire AirBorn

LISLE, Ill. Connectivity and electronics provider Molex announced it signed an agreement to purchase AirBorn, Inc. (Georgetown, Texas), a company that specializes in the design and manufacturing of rugged connectors and electronic components for OEMs in the defense, aerospace, space exploration, commercial air, and industrial markets.

According to the Molex announcement, the company aims to benefit its customers through the acquisition through combination of talent, expertise, addition of core products, global scale, and integration of capabilities. 

Joe Nelligan, CEO of Molex, said of the agreement: “Combining Molex’s engineering breadth and manufacturing scale with AirBorn’s expertise in ruggedized, mission-critical products will enable us to better serve the evolving needs of our customers in this fast-growing global market."

 

Featured Companies

AirBorn

3500 AirBorn Circle
Georgetown, TX 78626
Website
+1 512-863-5585

Molex

2222 Wellington Court
Lisle, IL 60532
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Embraer
News
Sweden chooses C-390 Millennium as new military transport aircraft

November 11, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via General Atomics
News
Gray Eagle STOL drone makes first ship-to-land flight with South Korean navy

November 14, 2024

More Unmanned
Cyber
Graphic courtesy RTX
News
Cyber hardening program from DARPA gets RTX BBN Technologies on board

November 07, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image via KNDS
News
German reconnaissance vehicles to receive upgraded sensor technology from Hensoldt

November 13, 2024

More Comms