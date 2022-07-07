Military Embedded Systems

New XMC Module Combines a Reconfigurable Artix®-7 FPGA with High-Density Digital and Analog I/O

These modules can mix a variety of I/O interfaces with an FPGA on one XMC module to deliver flexible signal processing and high-performance computing.


XMC-7A50-AP323Acromag’s new XMC-7A50-AP323 provides a user-customizable Xilinx® Artix®-7 FPGA with 48 TTL I/O channels plus a 16-bit ADC for 20 differential or 40 single-ended analog inputs on an XMC module. Other custom I/O interfaces with an FPGA on one XMC module are available by request. These high-performance modules are for embedded applications running on Linux®, Windows®, or VxWorks® operating systems. XMC-7A50-AP323 modules begin at $2,750 each along with a recommended one-time purchase of $360 Engineering Design kit software. 

The XMC-7A50-AP323 offers a wide operating range of -40 to 70°C and conduction cooling options. The FPGA digital I/O offers 32Mb quad serial flash memory with 52,160 logic cells. Reconfiguration of the FPGA is possible via a direct download into the Flash configuration memory over the PCIe bus. The high-density GPIO initially supports TTL but can also accommodate LVDS and RS422/485 signals. Flexible A/D conversion allows configuration of analog input voltage ranges, scanning modes, and interrupts.
“Acromag offers a variety of I/O signal processing functions plus the power of a configurable FPGA on a single XMC module to meet demanding SWaP challenges.” -Robert Greenfield, Acromag Business Development Manager.

Designed for COTS applications these XMC modules are ROHS compliant and ideal for scientific development labs, military and aerospace applications, the defense industry, and automation applications.

About Acromag

Founded in 1957, Acromag, Inc. designs and manufactures hi-tech industrial electronics. They are an international corporation headquartered near Detroit, Michigan with a global network of sales representatives and distributors. Acromag offers a complete line of embedded computing and I/O solutions including general purpose I/O boards, single-board computers, FPGA modules, embedded computers, COM Express products, mezzanine modules, wiring accessories, and software. Industries served include military, aerospace, manufacturing, transportation, utilities, and scientific research laboratories.

For more information about Acromag products, call Inside Sales or Marketing Communications at (877) 295-7088. The website is www.acromag.com.

Featured Companies

Acromag

30765 Wixom Rd
Wixom, Michigan 48393
Website
(877) 295-7088
