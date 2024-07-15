PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Annapolis MicroSystems 3U VPX switches and chassis

This week’s solution, the Annapolis Microsystems WILDSTAR 3U OpenVPX switch (WP3E20) and WILD100 13-Slot 3U OpenVPX chassis (WC31DH), are commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products that integrate the high-density VITA 91 connectors, which double the available backplane density. The new VITA 91 high-density connector enables a completely switched backplane, so the expansion plane is no longer defined by a fixed backplane PCB but is fully reconfigurable.

The WP3E20 offers as many as 128 diff pairs of Ethernet and the WC31DH offers up to 64 lanes of Ethernet or PCIe, or 128 LVDS pairs.

WP3E20 switch

The rugged WP3E20 switch is the next-generation version of the Annapolis WP3E10 switch, which is aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture Technical Standard. Both provide switching between backplane slots of multiple channels of 100 Gb Ethernet, front panel I/O, and separate data and control plane switches and two Zynq UltraScale+ processors that support encrypted secure communication.

The WP3E20 also has HD connectors, which deliver increases in bandwidth and reductions in latency. It features as many as 14 40/100 Gb and 24 1/10/25 Gb or six 40/100 Gb Ethernet ports.

WC31DH 19” rackmount chassis

The front-loading forced-air, conduction-cooled WC31DH chassis has 13 3U OpenVPX slots. It includes:

Eight primary RF/compute-intensive payload slots with 14.6.11 profile

Two HD switch profiles

One timing slot with 14.9.2 profile

Two 12V-only VITA 62 power-supply slots

The two HD switch slots enable the WC31DH chassis to handle all data and control plane Ethernet via one slot, with the second switch slot dedicated to the expansion plane – Ethernet, PCIe, and/or LVDS. This enables deployment for low latency jamming or radar applications.

The VITA 91 connector not only enables all the slots to be on the same non-blocking Ethernet switch instead of two switches chained together, but it also facilitates a flexible, programmable expansion plane.

The expansion plane supports either 8x Gen4 PCIe, 4x Gen4 PCIe plus eight LVDS, or 16 LVDS to each payload slot using the WP3P20 switch which is software-configurable on a per-slot basis. With the double-density WP3E20 100GbE switch, two existing standard VPX switch slots can be combined into a single high-density switch slot, freeing up a slot for the WP3P20 Expansion Plane Switch.

The chassis includes a secure WILD chassis manager (WABGM2), which It is VITA 46.11 compliant and is powered by a Xilinx UltraScale+ ZU11EG MPSoC and Microsemi PolarFire MPF200T FPGA for security functions. Multiple security and advanced features are available; contact factory for details.

WILD100 EcoSystem

The new switches and chassis join the Annapolis WILD100 EcoSystem of products, most of which were developed in alignment with the SOSA Technical Standard and support C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS). The EcoSystem is an interoperable portfolio of rugged high-performance OpenVPX COTS boards and systems that are used for challenging data acquisition, digital signal processing, and data storage applications.

For more information, visit the WP3E20 switch page here, the WC31DH chassis page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources: